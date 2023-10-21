Relay Token (RELAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $23.40 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

