renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.26 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $9.26 million and $2,438.72 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $30,418.44 or 1.01818276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

