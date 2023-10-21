Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.15 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Request has a market capitalization of $69.15 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014825 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.88 or 0.99999247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0700512 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,511,007.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

