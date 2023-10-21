Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $42,195.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014779 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,073.28 or 0.99996338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00137279 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $42,617.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.