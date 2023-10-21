Safe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $113.09 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 76% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00018024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $113.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00044201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.42389267 USD and is up 79.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.