SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after buying an additional 410,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,247,000 after buying an additional 347,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,467,000 after buying an additional 401,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 2.0 %

CCK stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,642. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.