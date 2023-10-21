SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 2.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 6,042,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

