SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 5.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.31 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

