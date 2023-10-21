SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $10.03 on Friday, reaching $243.10. 4,635,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

