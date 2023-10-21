Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0000

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 95.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $397,013.39 and $75.70 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,966.01 or 1.00028414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041217 USD and is up 2,353.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

