Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $9.89 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,721. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.