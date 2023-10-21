Segantii Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,445,500 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in JD.com by 20.2% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 330,848 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Down 2.8 %

JD traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,606,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,948. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

