ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 84,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$141 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of C$8.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

