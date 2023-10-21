Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Shoal Games Trading Up 42.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50.

Shoal Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.