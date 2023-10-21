Siacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $167.79 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,949.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00812350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00527258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00181715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,448,055,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,425,665,734 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

