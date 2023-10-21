Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $167.97 million and $2.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,922.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.21 or 0.00829534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00216975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00531251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00184563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,448,595,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,426,174,268 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

