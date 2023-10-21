Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

