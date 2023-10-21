Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,061 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,524. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.29 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

