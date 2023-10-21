Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.64. 3,666,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,280. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $554.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.42 and its 200 day moving average is $479.57.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.