Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $252.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.83. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $201.80 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 583.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

