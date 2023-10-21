Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.13. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 102,000 shares traded.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.63.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snipp Interactive
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.