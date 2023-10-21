Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.13. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 102,000 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

