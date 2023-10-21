SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $691,497.12

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $691,497.12 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004895 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

