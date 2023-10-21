SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.51 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,533,910 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,533,910.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.17675843 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $12,539,700.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

