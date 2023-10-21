Sparta 24 Ltd. Grows Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,429 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Norway ETF comprises 10.4% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 13.46% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $23.29. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,658. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.