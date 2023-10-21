Sparta 24 Ltd. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Braskem accounts for about 0.5% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 111.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Braskem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 317,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,734. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%.

BAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

