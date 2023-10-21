Sparta 24 Ltd. Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises 1.5% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 367,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,080. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

