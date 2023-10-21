S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 270,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,850. The company has a market cap of $991.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STBA. Stephens lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

