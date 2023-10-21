S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 270,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,850. The firm has a market cap of $991.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&T Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.