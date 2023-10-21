Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. 2,007,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,021. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.