Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

