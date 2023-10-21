Steem Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $102.07 million and $85.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,922.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.21 or 0.00829534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00216975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00531251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00184563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,689,111 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

