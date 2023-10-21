Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $97.42 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Steem has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and approximately $85.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,949.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00812350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00527258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00181715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,676,098 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

