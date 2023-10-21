Streakk Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $827,968.91 and $30,348.81 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0820044 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,012.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

