Strong Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,334.27 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Strong has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $431,324.58 and approximately $92,334.27 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00010359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

