SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.49 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $131.77 million and $9.49 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,908,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,324,220 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars.

