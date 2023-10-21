Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $61.67 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,939.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00817076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00184548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

