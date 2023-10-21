Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,653.19

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,653.19 ($20.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,472 ($17.98). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($18.08), with a volume of 55,967 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,722.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,650.45.

Insider Activity

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Stuart Burnett purchased 6,410 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($122,139.98). Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

