Terra Classic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.34 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $335.35 million and $14.34 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,538,978,870 coins and its circulating supply is 5,798,842,411,859 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

