Terra Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.97 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $168.97 million and $36.13 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 407,128,137 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

