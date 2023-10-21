TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $111.22 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $111.22 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00022051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,644,100 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,533,684 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

