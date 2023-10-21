Terran Coin Price Tops $0.0239 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $564,450.70 and approximately $32,264.07 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 92.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

