Terran Coin (TRR) Price Down 92.5% Over Last Week

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 92.5% against the dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $546,534.92 and approximately $31,938.80 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars.

