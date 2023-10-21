Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s Largest Position

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 16.7% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $8.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,010,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,453,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average is $231.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

