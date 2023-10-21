Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $609,600 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

