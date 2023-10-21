Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.18 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $639.11 million and $16.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 978,004,666 coins and its circulating supply is 956,983,975 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.