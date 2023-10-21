The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $775.03

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 775.03 ($9.47) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.14). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.14), with a volume of 42,033 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 774.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 797.23. The company has a market cap of £266.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.49 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Nicola Shepherd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 780 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,527.30). 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

