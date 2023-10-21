The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.07. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8,891 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.