The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.07. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8,891 shares traded.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
