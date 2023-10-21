THORChain Price Hits $1.78 (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $344.38 million and $53.85 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 484,906,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,824,443 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

