THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.80 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00006005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $348.05 million and approximately $80.07 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 484,894,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,822,561 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

