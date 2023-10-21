Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $202.28 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $202.28 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,290,291,694.171759 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01989775 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $19,782,917.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

